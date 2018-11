Cool Treats Are Coming To Food Court At West Acres

FARGO, ND — West Acres Mall has landed a new tenant for its food court and it’s pretty sweet.

Locally owned & operated, Ice Point, will be serving up Thai style hibachi ice cream.

The menu at Ice Point will also include bubble tea, fruit tea, smoothies and more.

West Acres expects the ice cream shop to open in the food court in January.