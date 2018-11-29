PET CONNECTION: Meet Bert And Minty

Bonded Pair Can Fill Your Home With Love During The Holidays

Bert and Minty join us from C.A.A.R.E. for this week’s Pet Connection.

Bert is a 10-year-old green male lovebird. Minty is and 8-year-old yellow female lovebird. They both love to get out and explore, but Bert is a bit more adventurous. Their wings are clipped but they can still zip around the living room if you let them.

They love to tear things apart, but that energy can be directed with a good toy for them to dig their beak into.

These types of birds typically live to be 10 to 15 years old.

Even though they have each other, they’ll still show plenty of affection to their new owners.

You can find out more about Bert and Minty and other birds available for adoption at www.caare.net.