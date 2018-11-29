UND Hockey Gearing Up for An Amplified Amsoil Arena Against Minnesota Duluth

The Hawks have lost eight of their last nine matchups with the bulldogs

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — UND hockey will have a dogfight on their hands this weekend. The Hawks will head to Amsoil arena to face the defending national champs, Minnesota Duluth.

The Bulldogs bolster an elite roster with student-athletes like Scott Perunovich who tops the conference scoring race with 16 points in 12 games.

They also have netminer Hunter Shepard who owns a 1.87 goals against average through the first dozen contests.

But aside from the high-caliber talent, the Hawks are also prepping for those off the rink.

“It’s tough, they have their student section right back behind the net and they’re always yelling at you, but no not a big fan of that place going back to high school,” the Elk River, Minnesota native Matt Kiersted said.

“They love the series against us, they pack that place against us,” junior forward Cole Smith added. “Their fans, their student section is big and rowdy just kind of like how we have it here. It’s a challenging place to play, but it’s also a really fun place to play. When you go into an environment like that and steal a win or two it’s awesome.”

Puck drop on Friday is set for 7:07 p.m.