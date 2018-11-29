UND’s Katie Moller Named Senior CLASS Award All-American

Moller logged nearly 125 hours of community service

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — North Dakota senior captain Katie Moller is getting some recognition for her talents both on and off the soccer field.

The forward is one of ten finalists named a 2018 senior CLASS award second-team All-American. The honor is given for notable achievements in the community, classroom, and for character, and competition.

Moller checks all the boxes finishing her career as the highest goal scorer in UND’s Division I era. She has also logged nearly 125 hours of community service during her four years.