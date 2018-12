UND Hockey Evens Series with Minnesota-Duluth

Fighting Hawks Beat the Bulldogs 2-1

DULUTH, Minn. — North Dakota Hockey took on Minnesota Duluth for the second straight night. On Friday, they were held scoreless.

Jordan Kawaguchi got the Fighting Hawks on the board first followed by Grant Mismash.

UND held the lead throughout and went on to win, 2-1.

They came back home next weekend to face Denver.