Man Overhead Saying He Had A Bomb In His Computer At Grand Forks Public Library

GRAND FORKS, ND — A Grand Forks man was arrested after he was overheard saying he had a bomb in his computer.

Police arrested 34-year-old Raymond Lassiter at the Grand Forks Public Library around 2:30 this afternoon.

The library was cleared for a short time so officers could investigate.

Nothing was found and the library was re-opened a short time later.

Lassiter was arrested for disorderly conduct.