Plea Deal Reached For Man Accused Of Trying To Attack President Trump In Mandan

Gregory Leingang/President Trump in Mandan(2017)

BISMARCK, ND — A Bismarck man has pleaded guilty after admitting to stealing a forklift to attack President Donald Trump’s limousine.

42-year-old Gregory Leingang stole the forklift and entered the presidential motorcade route in Mandan prior to Trump’s arrival at a Mandan refinery in September of 2017.

The forklift got stuck in a gated area and Leingang fled on foot.

Prosecutors say he planned to harm the president by flipping the limo with the forklift.

Leingang reached a plea deal with the U.S. Attorney’s Office and pleaded guilty to attempting to enter a restricted area while using a dangerous weapon.

A sentencing hearing is set for February 15.