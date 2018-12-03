Plea Deal Reached For Man Accused Of Trying To Attack President Trump In Mandan

CASS COUNTY, N.D. -- You could save a lot of money on your Christmas shopping thanks to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. The 4th Annual Sheriff's Seized Property and Gun Auction will be held on December 14. A viewing of…
BEMIDJI, MN -- Five people have been charged in connection with the death of a teen at Bemidji State University. Beltrami County prosecutors say the five men have been charged with two gross misdemeanor counts of furnishing alcohol to a minor.…
FARGO, ND -- Billboard's top-selling act in Christian music since 2007 is coming to Fargo. GRAMMY winning group Casting Crowns will make a stop at the Fargodome on Thursday, April 11. The stop will be a part of the group's 37-city…