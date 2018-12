Thompson GBB Picks Up Win over Central Cass

The Tommies won 49-34

CASSELTON, N.D. — Thompson girls basketball continued its undefeated start to the season on Tuesday, taking down Central Cass 49-34.

The Tommies improve to 3-0. They are back in action on Thursday against Hatton/Northwood.

The Squirrels play on Saturday against May-Port-C-G.