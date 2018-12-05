MORNING BUZZ: PETA Wants Meat-Based Sayings Changed

Will "Don't Feed A Fed Horse" Stick?

Bringing home the broccoli?

Veganism could send popular meat-based sayings to the chopping block.

PETA wants phrases like “bringing home the bacon”, and “killing two birds with one stone” gone.

The group wants to replace them when phrases like “bringing home the bagels”, and “feed two birds with one scone.”

Rising veganism, and concern for animal rights, causing many to second guess the amount of meaty metaphors in our daily conversations, noting that a chance to language will be slow.

Supporters of the movement believe a steady societal shift away from meat will make it inevitable.