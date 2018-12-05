Red River Zoo Brings Community Together Through Holiday Nights

This event offers activities like free carousel rides, campfires, and strolling through twinkling lit paths

FARGO, N.D. – The Red River Zoo is getting festive this holiday season with its second year of Holiday Nights.

Holiday Nights brings people in the community together to enjoy wildlife and celebrate the holiday season accordingly.

Some of the activities include free carousel rides, campfires on the patio, and strolling through the twinkling lit paths of the zoo.

Holiday Nights is going on every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday night from 6-8 until December 22nd.

“It’s really rewarding for me to see a lot of our long time members who visit the zoo,” Red River Zoo director of finance and business development Jeremiah Gard said. “You see them throughout the summer, but to see them come back during the holiday season and just really making fun memories with their kids and connecting with the animals.”

Santa is making an appearance at the Red River Zoo this Saturday for another zoo event, “Jaws, Paws, and Lunch with Santa Claus.”