Rink Report: UND looking for Consistency to Wrap Up First Half

The Hawks are 8-6-1 heading into Denver series

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — UND Hockey has experienced a lot of highs and lows so far this season. In the last three series alone they’ve swept, been swept and split last weekend at Minnesota Duluth.

The Hawks say they’re now looking for a bit more consistency as they wrap up the first half of the season with a series against Denver.

“I think that’s a good point, I think the first half has been a lot of ups and downs for us so far,” freshman Jacob Bernard-Docker said. “I think we’re trying to level that out and I think that starts with coming to play on Friday night. We need to stop waiting to get our butts kicked by our coach after Friday night and coming to work on Saturday. We need to be ready for that Friday night and carry that over to Saturday.”

Head Coach Brad Berry says the best way to accomplish that is by simplifying their game.

“I think it goes a lot into the lineup that we have, playing simple, playing North, playing a 200-foot-game and not beating yourself,” Berry said. “Anytime you have key, influential players out of your lineup like Nick Jones, Collin Adams, and Joel Janatuinen and players like that you have to make sure that you play within your system, play a simple game and make sure that you stay with that and not deviate from it. It’s very important that these last two NCHC games that we have a positive result.”

UND and Denver finished with a pair of overtime ties last season in Grand Forks.