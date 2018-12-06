Early Morning Fire At South Fargo Restaurant

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – An alarm and quick response kept damage to a minimum in a fire at Doolittles Woodfire Grill on 25th Street South in Fargo early Thursday morning.

Battalion Chief Bruce Anderson says police officers arrived on the scene shortly before 2:30 a.m. and could see the restaurant filled with smoke.

Firefighters had to break down the door to gain access and found a fire in one of the commercial kitchen ovens and were able to quickly extinguish the flames,

Damage was confined to the one large oven and there was smoke odor throughout the building

Anderson says there had been some recent maintenance work done on the oven but it has not been determined if that was the cause.