Tech Tip Today:

Stalk your loved ones' gifts on Amazon with anonymity.

Ordering stuff you need off Amazon is becoming second-nature to a lot of us.

But when you have to keep your orders secret from the rest of the family because they’re Christmas presents, it’s a little trickier.

Francie Black figured out a way to keep the secret in the bag until Christmas morning.

It’s in this week’s Tech Tip Today — check it out.