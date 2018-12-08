Latest on Chris Klieman and Kansas State Head Coaching Vacancy

Klieman Spoke After the Colgate Game About the Situation

FARGO, N.D. — Since Bill Synder retired from being the Kansas State head football coach, there have been reports of North Dakota State head coach Chris Klieman as a front runner for the vacancy.

With former North Dakota State Athletic Director Gene Taylor now the Athletic Director in Manhattan, it certainly seems possible Klieman could consider the opening. It’s unusual that an FCS head coach jumps to the FBS and a power five school in Kansas State.

After the game today, Klieman was very open in addressing the situation.

“We discussed it a little but with the team on Monday that there was going to be some outside noise. You need to block out that outside noise this week,” Klieman said. “I did have a conversation with Kansas State this week but I think 6 or 7 other guys had a conversation with Kansas State this week. That’s as far as its gone.”

“Coach deserves any opportunity he would get if he did,” quarterback Easton Stick said. “We love him and support him regardless of what happens but its not a distraction.”