NDSU MBB Beats Eastern Washington Behind 20 Points From Vinnie Shahid

Bison Beat the Eagles 74-67

FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) – Vinnie Shahid scored 20 points, and Deng Geu added 18 as the North Dakota State men’s basketball team posted a 74-67 victory over Eastern Washington on Saturday night at the Scheels Center.

Shahid, a junior guard from Minneapolis, Minn., finished with four rebounds and four assists to go along with his 20 points. He made 7-of-8 at the free throw line.

Geu, a junior forward from Sioux Falls, S.D., pulled down eight rebounds in the game.

NDSU made 24-of-27 at the free throw line in the game. Both teams shot 42 percent overall, but the Bison were better from beyond the arc with 10-of-27 made.

Bison sophomore forward Rocky Kreuser scored all 14 of his points in the first half, helping NDSU to a 31-25 lead at the break.

NDSU led for more than 34 minutes in the game, but never by more than nine points. EWU used an 8-0 run to go ahead 39-37 with 14:47 remaining, but NDSU answered with three-pointers from Geu and Chris Quayle.

Eastern Washington pulled ahead at 50-49 with just over eight minutes left, but the Bison answered with a 9-2 run in which Shahid scored seven straight for NDSU.

NDSU hosts Missouri State on Saturday, Dec. 15, at the Scheels Center.