NDSU FB: Klieman Keeping Team Focus Away From Him and Coaching Rumors

Klieman tells team to 'eliminate any noise surrounding him' and focus on season

FARGO, N.D. — The week leading up to North Dakota State’s game against Colgate in the FCS Playoffs generated a lot of noise. Reports earlier in the week accumulated putting head coach Chris Klieman in consideration for the Kansas State head coaching vacancy.

Klieman took it upon himself to let the team know he indeed talked with Kansas State and its athletic department about the open position.

The message he preached to the team was to eliminate any outside noise that surrounds him. Klieman wants to keep moving forward with the task at hand, winning a national title.

“It’s a sign of maturity and great leaders. I thought that was the important thing to do. Get out in front of it on Monday and talk about it,” Klieman said. “I thought it put them all at ease. To say, hey coach is honest with us and up front with us. Now low and behold were onto the next week.”