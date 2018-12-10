Culver’s Donates Hundreds of Gifts to Golden Drive Homeless Kids for Holidays

During its first year, Culvers collected enough gifts to fill their counter top

FARGO, N.D. — Golden Drive Homeless Kids is packing up boxes full of Christmas goodies for families in need.

They spent the day driving around town picking up donations but started the day off at Culvers and a mountain of donations.

A number of local businesses collect gifts each year for the homeless.

Now they have more donations than they could ever imagine, filling up most of the restaurant!

“Just warms our heart knowing that little kids are going to have a Christmas they may or may not have had without it,” said Ashley Nilson, with Culvers.

“Culver’s raises awareness everyday all year long which is our core mission and everything you see here this will all be in a child’s hand come Friday,” said Sue Baron, with Golden Drive Homeless Kids.

Sue will be live on the KVRR morning show this Friday to tell us all about her Christmas Giveaway.