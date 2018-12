Man Charged With Manslaughter In Hunting Death Appears In Court

Morris Dodd Jr. appeared for a hearing and will be back in court on January 7

BECKER COUNTY, MN — An Ogema, Minnesota man arrested in the shooting death of former Lake Park Police Chief Jay Nelson appears in court.

54-year-old Morris Dodd Jr. appeared for a hearing and will be back in court on January 7.

He remains in custody in Becker County.

Dodd faces 2nd degree manslaughter and felon in possession of a firearm charges.

The 53-year-old Nelson was hunting on November 10th when he was shot while driving on the Yellowhead Trail in West Sugarbush Township.

Becker County Sheriff Todd Glander says he doesn’t believe there were any signs of foul play.