GF Red River BHKY Holds Fargo North Scoreless in Win

Roughriders beat the Spartans, 5-0

FARGO, N.D. — Grand Forks Red River made the trip south down I-29 to take on Fargo North Tuesday night.

The Roughriders lit the lamp twice in the first period. They would add three more over the final two periods.

The Spartans lost at home, 5-0.