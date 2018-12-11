Head of Job Service North Dakota To Lead Commerce Department Gov. Doug Burgum has appointed Michelle Kommer to the position December 11, 2018 TJ Nelson, BISMARCK, ND — The North Dakota Commerce Department has a new leader. Gov. Doug Burgum has appointed Michelle Kommer to the position, effective January 1. She succeeds Jay Schuler, who resigned in October over a controversial email about then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. Kommer currently serves as labor commissioner and head of Job Service. Burgum cited her leadership qualities, extensive private-sector experience and commitment to addressing the state’s workforce shortage. Categories: Local News, North Dakota News Tags: Brett Kavanaugh, COMMERCE DEPARTMENT, GOV. DOUG BURGUM, Jay Schuler, Job Service North Dakota, MICHELLE KOMMER FacebookTwitterRedditPinteresttumblrGoogle+MoreRelated Post Gov. Doug Burgum Reimbursed Xcel Energy For More T... Local Business Leaders Urge Gov. Burgum to Sign Ex... Sen. John Hoeven Doesn’t Believe Kavanaugh F... North Dakota Highway Patrol Has A New Superintende...