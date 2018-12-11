Head of Job Service North Dakota To Lead Commerce Department

Gov. Doug Burgum has appointed Michelle Kommer to the position
TJ Nelson,

BISMARCK, ND — The North Dakota Commerce Department has a new leader.

Gov. Doug Burgum has appointed Michelle Kommer to the position, effective January 1.

She succeeds Jay Schuler, who resigned in October over a controversial email about then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Kommer currently serves as labor commissioner and head of Job Service.

Burgum cited her leadership qualities, extensive private-sector experience and commitment to addressing the state’s workforce shortage.

Categories: Local News, North Dakota News
Tags: , , , , ,

Related Post

Gov. Doug Burgum Reimbursed Xcel Energy For More T...
Local Business Leaders Urge Gov. Burgum to Sign Ex...
Sen. John Hoeven Doesn’t Believe Kavanaugh F...
North Dakota Highway Patrol Has A New Superintende...

You Might Like

Snow Leads to Headaches on the Roads

FARGO, N.D. - Most of the Red River Valley is under a Winter Weather Advisory on Tuesday night. Drivers have been slipping and sliding on the roads in Fargo, and there have already been…