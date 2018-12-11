Head of Job Service North Dakota To Lead Commerce Department

Gov. Doug Burgum has appointed Michelle Kommer to the position

BISMARCK, ND — The North Dakota Commerce Department has a new leader.

Gov. Doug Burgum has appointed Michelle Kommer to the position, effective January 1.

She succeeds Jay Schuler, who resigned in October over a controversial email about then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Kommer currently serves as labor commissioner and head of Job Service.

Burgum cited her leadership qualities, extensive private-sector experience and commitment to addressing the state’s workforce shortage.