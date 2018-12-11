Thinking Green: Indigenous Plants

It's time to start dreaming about green things.
Emily Welker,

These days, gardening in this climate is pretty much limited to making sure the Christmas tree stand is filled with water, and watching to make sure your pets don’t eat the poinsettia.

But you’re probably already dreaming of next year’s garden and what to plant.

Prepare for when it gets green again by considering some indigenous plants for the garden.

Danny Lipford shows you why it’s worth thinking about in this week’s Thinking Green.

Categories: Morning – Features

You Might Like

Vikings fire offensive coordinator John DeFilippo

EAGAN, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Vikings fired offensive coordinator John DeFilippo Tuesday. DeFilippo was let go following Monday night's 21-7 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Quarterback coachKevin Stefanski has been named interim offensive coordinator and will handle play-calling duties for the near future, the Vikings…

Suspect Hides From Police In KVRR Parking Lot

  A suspect is on the loose after hiding out behind KVRR's studios. Police responded to our back parking lot looking for a suspect Tuesday morning. Police say an officer first noticed suspicious…