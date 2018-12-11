Woman Hurt After Losing Control Of Vehicle On Ice And Getting Hit By Semi

THOMPSON, ND — A Reynolds, North Dakota woman was hurt after losing control of her vehicle on I-29 and getting hit by a semi.

The highway patrol says the crash happened around 3:15 Tuesday afternoon just south of Thompson.

30-year-old Jody Schall was taken to Altru with injuries.

The semi driver from Lake Park was not hurt.

The patrol says they were both driving slower due to the icy conditions and several other vehicles slid off the interstate in the area.