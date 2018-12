Becker County Man Hurt After Propane Furnace Explodes

BECKER COUNTY, MN — A rural Becker County man is recovering at a Minneapolis hospital after being burned in a fire that destroyed his house over the weekend.

A GoFundMe account has been started for Ken Otte who has burns to his hands, arms and face.

It says he went to start his propane furnace and it exploded.

Authorities say Otte tried to put out the fire on Saturday before going to a neighbor’s place to call 9-1-1.

The house was fully engulfed when crews arrived and had spread to an attached shop.

Both structures were lost.

Find a link to the fundraising account here.