Cobber Men’s, Women’s Basketball Drop Matchups with First-Place St. Thomas

The men lost 79-70, while the women fell 73-49

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Concordia’s men’s and women’s basketball teams were outmatched Wednesday night against St. Thomas.

The Cobber men were playing their first home game of the season, and they fell 79-20.

St. Thomas’s women remain undefeated on the season. The No. 3 Tommies picked up a 73-49 win.