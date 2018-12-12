Emergency Responders Prepare Block 9 Builders With Mock Safety Drill

It's located in the east 200 block of Broadway

FARGO, N.D. — Fargo Police, Fargo Fire and F-M Ambulance help construction workers put on a mock safety drill at the Block 9 site.

McGough Construction, the contractor behind the project, puts on a safety drill every time conditions at a site change. During the simulation, one of the foremen pretended to be unconscious but still breathing in the deep hole. It was then everyone’s job to get him out of there and into an ambulance as quickly as possible.

“That’s what it’s all about so put in an honest day’s work, go home at the end of the day to your family and friends and get the job done. So don’t want anybody to get hurt, McGough has an outstanding safety record but things happen with people’s health. They can get shortness of breath or a heart attack or other thing that happen on the job site where we need to get them out of there,” said Derek Hoeschen, general manager of McGough.

About 60 people work on the Block 9 site but that number will increase to about 300 by the time the project is complete.