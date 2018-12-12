Massive Farm Bill Is Passed By Congress, President Trump Is Expected To Sign It

The bill includes safety nets for producers and funding for the SNAP program

WASHINGTON — The massive nearly $900 billion farm bill is headed to President Trump.

Senator John Hoeven of North Dakota chaired the Senate vote and said, “The vote on the conference committee report is 87 yea 13 nay. The conference report is agreed to.”

The Senate passed the bill yesterday and this afternoon it passed the House.

Senator Hoeven is chairman of the Senate Agriculture Appropriations Committee.

He said the long-term farm bill is important for every American who “benefits from the highest quality, lowest cost food supply every day.”

It’ll also provide producers with greater access to capital.

The president is expected to sign it.