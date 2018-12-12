NDSU’s Matchup with South Dakota State Features Impressive QB Showdown

Taryn Christion and Easton Stick have each had productive college careers.

When the Bison met up with SDSU in the playoffs two years ago, it turned into a revenge game for the Herd, who lost in the regular season.

NDSU won this year’s regular-season matchup, so the Jacks are now on the other side of things.

Whichever squad sees its season end on Friday will cap an impressive career from its starting quarterback.

Easton Stick for the Bison has broken several team records, but Taryn Christion has also put up impressive numbers over his four years starting for the Jackrabbits.

“You just know going into it that he’s a really good player, and I’ve got a bunch of respect for him,” Stick said. “You know going into it that you’re going to have to make plays as an offense. Our defense is really good as deserves their credit, but at the same time so is Taryn. He’s going to make his plays, so you understand that’s going to happen. It’s about handling adversity and making the play when it presents itself for us.”

The FCS semifinal game is set for Friday night at 7:00.