Police: No Threat To Safety At Horizon Middle School

A photo on social media has created security concerns

MOORHEAD, MN — A photo on social media has created security concerns at Horizon Middle School in Moorhead.

School officials say it was first brought to their attention last week and investigated.

Police determined that there was no threat to school safety.

In the last 24 hours, the photo has circulated again on social media.

District officials say quote “we take student safety seriously and assure our families that concerns related to the photo have been addressed with the Moorhead Police Department.”