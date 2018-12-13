California Man Arrested After SUV Burns Near Christine, North Dakota

TJ Nelson,

CHRISTINE, ND — Bad luck for the driver of an SUV whose truck burned and he ended up in the Cass County Jail.

35-year-old Jorge Aguiluz of North Hollywood, California was arrested for using a fake driver’s license.

The Christine Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire along I-29 around 4:30 this morning.

Fire Chief Randy Monson says it appears the driver attempted to get the stuck vehicle out of cattails.

The spinning tires got hot and started on fire, destroying the late model Chevy Blazer.

Firefighters followed footprints in the snow and a trooper found Aguiluz hiding at a park shelter.

