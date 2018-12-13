“Wear the Badge”: Minnesota Needs A Few Good Officers

ST. PAUL, MN — The Minnesota Chiefs of Police Association has launched a six-month public relations campaign dubbed “Wear the Badge” to try to increase the number of recruits into the profession.

The recruitment campaign emphasizes the community service parts of police work through videos and online advertisements.

The effort comes as top law enforcement officials say there is a “crisis” in attracting and retaining new police officers.

They say the shortage is being caused by low pay, high turnover and the scandals of high-profile police shootings.