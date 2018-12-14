WFHS DECA Helps Kids With Cancer by Raising Money for Kamp Kace

They held a "Quarter Craze" auction at Holy Cross Catholic Church

WEST FARGO, N.D. — The DECA program at West Fargo High School is putting on their “Quarter Craze” auction to raise money for a great cause.

The group is for young leaders in business and marketing.

The event will raise funds for Kamp Kace, which helps kids with cancer and their siblings.

People who go to the auction can win Christmas gifts and buy from vendors as well.

DECA also has other events planned for the school year.

“We chose Kamp Kace because we all know someone who’s been affected by cancer. We know the community can definitely relate to that. We wanted to take it one step further and find a great cause like Kamp Kace for all the proceeds to go towards,” Haison Nguyen, North Dakota DECA State Vice President, said.

This is the first time the event has been held, and the group hopes to raise around a thousand dollars.