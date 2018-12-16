Police In Grand Forks Search For Armed Robbery Suspects

GRAND FORKS, ND — Police in Grand Forks are searching for two people involved in an armed robbery.

It happened around 6:45 Saturday night in the 3400 block of 24th Avenue South.

A man was sitting in his car when two males, one armed with a gun, approached him and demanded his wallet.

The victim complied and the two fled on foot.

A K9 track was unsuccessful.

No one was hurt.

The suspects are described as males dressed in dark clothing and wearing black ski masks. They were both average height and build. Their ages are unknown.