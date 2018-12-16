Police In Grand Forks Search For Armed Robbery Suspects A man was sitting in his car when two males, one armed with a gun, approached him and demanded his wallet December 16, 2018 TJ Nelson, GRAND FORKS, ND — Police in Grand Forks are searching for two people involved in an armed robbery. It happened around 6:45 Saturday night in the 3400 block of 24th Avenue South. A man was sitting in his car when two males, one armed with a gun, approached him and demanded his wallet. The victim complied and the two fled on foot. A K9 track was unsuccessful. No one was hurt. The suspects are described as males dressed in dark clothing and wearing black ski masks. They were both average height and build. Their ages are unknown. Categories: Local News, North Dakota News Tags: armed robbery, Grand Forks, K9, police, SKI MASKS FacebookTwitterRedditPinteresttumblrGoogle+MoreRelated Post “What Have I Done?” Woman Who Fatally ... Savanna Greywind Tipline Brings In 150 Tips Bismarck Officer, Attacked on Duty, Invokes Marsy&... The Jeronimo Yanez Trial: Prosecution Expert Says ...