Two Teens Hurt After Pickup Crashes And Ends Up On Frozen Creek

The crash happened around 2:45 Sunday afternoon, four miles east of Thompson

THOMPSON, ND — Two Grand Forks teens are in Altru Hospital with unknown injuries after losing control of their vehicle on compacted ice and snow.

The crash happened around 2:45 Sunday afternoon, four miles east of Thompson.

The highway patrol says 19-year-old Jacob Garceau lost control of his pickup and ended up on a frozen creek.

Garceau and a 16-year-old boy were taken to the hospital.

He was cited for care required.