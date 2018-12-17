Davies Stays Undefeated After Beating Shanley

Eagles Beat The Deacons, 81-53
Nick Couzin,

FARGO, N.D. — Shanley hosting undefeated Davies in a Monday Night Showdown.

The Eagles started out the game on a 21-9 run.

Davies went on to win 81-53.

