NDSU FB Ushers In New Coaching Era With Entz

Matt Entz Was Introduced to the Media on Monday

FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota State Athletic Director Matt Larsen hired a familiar face when it came to choosing the 31st Bison head football coach. Larsen officially announced defensive coordinator Matt Entz to the head coaching position on Monday.

With the Entz hire, NDSU sticks with the program’s defensive minded mentality. Previous head coach Chris Klieman was also promoted from defensive coordinator back in 2014.

“It was really important that we got the right person. That we were able to get the right person and the timing all worked out,” Larsen said. “That was a bonus.”

“It’s exemplified by next man up,” NDSU President Dean Bresciani said. “This program builds leaders and keeps that process as a constant that were very fortunate to enjoy here.”

“Every where I’ve been along the road, I’ve always tried to do the best I can on the football field but I’ve always been given other responsibilities. I try to do those to the best of my abilities as well and to give me all the tools I need to hold this position,” Entz said. “It’s not about me, it’s not about I, it’s still our program, our players program and the assistants program. The city of Fargo, the administration everyone is going to be involved.”