NDSU FB: Entz Landed His Dream Job

Entz Spent 20 Years As An Assistant

FARGO, N.D. — Monday marked a new era for North Dakota State Football. Matt Entz was formally introduced as the Bison’s 31st head football coach. After Chris Klieman accepted the head coaching job at Kansas State, NDSU Athletic Director Matt Larsen expressed to Entz he wanted to interview him. Wednesday came. The two sat down for an interview, the next day Entz was hired.

Entz said at his introductory presser, he debated whether to leave for Manhattan with Klieman or stay in Fargo to pursue his ultimate dream. He chose to stay and the move paid off for Entz. The long time assistant is now the man in charge.

“Having not been a head coach, I appreciate the opportunity to become one. I feel like, I know I’m ready,” Entz said Monday. “A week or week a half ago, conversations began with coach Klieman and at times it was would I go to Kansas State or would I stay here. It goes back to what my goals were twenty years ago and the goal is still the same, I want to be a head football coach and there’s no better place to be head coach.”