West Fargo Beats Sheyenne For City Bragging Rights

Packers Beat The Mustangs 8-5

WEST FARGO, N.D.– Sheyenne and West Fargo faced off for West Fargo City bragging rights Tuesday night.

There was scoring all over the ice. Four goals were scored in the first ten minutes.

All in all, 13 goals were scored combined from both sides.

