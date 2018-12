Governor Burgum Appoints Van de Streek To East Central Judicial District judgeship

The District covers Cass, Traill and Steele Counties in North Dakota

FARGO, ND — Assistant Cass County State’s Attorney Tristan Van de Streek is now a judge.

Gov. Doug Burgum named Van de Streek to the East Central Judicial District which covers Cass, Traill and Steele Counties.

He’s been a county prosecutor since 2007 and also worked as an assistant city attorney in both Fargo and Minot.

Van de Streek was one of two finalists to replace the retiring Judge Douglas Herman.