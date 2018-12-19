LIVE: Bison Illustrated

Winter is coming, and they're ready. Are you?

If there’s anything they know, it’s games.

So for fans of winter sports and cool photography alike, the “Game of Thrones: Winter is Coming” -themed cover of the latest issue of Bison Illustrated is a must-read.

With the Bison football team stirring FCS frenzy already as they prepare to head to Frisco, Texas to capture their seventh championship, it’s easy to see why football fans are fired up.

But it’s time to start thinking about basketball, wrestling, and other winter sports that may not get as much attention these days, but which feature athletes who are just as spectacular.

Bison Illustrated’s Nolan Schmidt sat down live in-studio with the Morning Show’s Emily Welker to talk about the winter sports cover of the magazine, what to watch in the coming months, how they got access to “Game’s” Iron Throne, and the technical photographic magic it took to pull the whole image together.