Moorhead Mayor Del Rae Williams Holds Final Coffee With the Mayor

She's held sessions every month since she took office in 2014

MOORHEAD, Minn. — People get one last chance to get coffee with Mayor Del Rae Williams before she leaves office.

Williams held her final “Coffee with the Mayor.”

She has been holding the sessions since she took office in 2014 on the third Wednesday every month.

Williams will leave office at the end of the month.

She did not run for re–election.

Attorney Johnathan Judd, who was also at the event, will take over as mayor in January.