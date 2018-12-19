NDSU MBB Beats Northland in Final Game Before Conference Play

Bison Beat the Lumberjacks, 90-43

FARGO, N.D. – (NDSU Athletics) Junior forward Deng Geu registered his first career double-double with 16 points and 13 rebounds, lifting the North Dakota State men’s basketball team to a 90-43 win over Northland College (Wis.) on Wednesday evening.

Geu shot 7-of-9 for the game, and his 13 rebounds were a new career high. Sophomore Rocky Kreuser also scored 16 points for the Bison, making a perfect 8-of-8 at the free throw line.

NDSU junior Tyson Ward put up 12 points, nine rebounds and four assists. Bison junior Vinnie Shahid had 11 points and a season-high eight rebounds.

NDSU (5-8) never trailed in the game and led by as many as 49 points. The Bison posted a commanding 49-28 rebounding advantage.

The Bison bolted out to an 18-4 lead five minutes into the contest, and pushed the margin to 51-16 at halftime.

The Bison shot 52 percent for the game and made 19-of-20 (95 percent) at the free throw line.

NDSU will open Summit League play by hosting South Dakota on Friday, Dec. 28.