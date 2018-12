Three People Hurt After Crashing At Intersection In Douglas County

The sheriff's office says the crash happened Tuesday night on Lake Victoria Road

DOUGLAS COUNTY, MN — Three people were rushed to hospitals after crashing at an intersection in Douglas County.

27-year-old Jacob Haan of Alexandria was thrown from his vehicle and taken to the hospital in Alexandria.

Two people in the other vehicle, 54-year-old Steven Stixrud and 58-year-old Lori Stixrud both of Osakis, were transferred to other facilities for treatment.

There is no word on their conditions at this time.