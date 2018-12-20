President Trump Signs Massive Nearly $900 Billion Farm Bill

Senator John Hoeven says the bill maintains strong crop and sugar policies

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Trump was joined by the vice president and congressional leaders, including Congressman Collin Peterson, as he signed the new farm bill.

The nearly $900 billion bill will fund key farm safety net programs for the next five years without making significant changes to the SNAP program which serves nearly 40 million low-income Americans.

Senator John Hoeven says the bill maintains strong crop and sugar policies, it increases a marketing tool that provides producers interim financing and includes improvements to the CRP program.

It’ll also benefit research at NDSU.

The Republican Senator Hoeven said, “And so it’s official now we have a new farm bill in place and I believe it is a good strong farm bill for our farmers and ranchers.”

North Dakota Farmers Union President Mark Watne said the bill “Gives farmers some certainty moving forward in very uncertain economic times.”

Democrat Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar said, “The Farm Bill gives our farmers and ranchers the certainty and support they need to succeed.”

Congressman Collin Peterson, ranking member of the House Ag Committee, said, “The law now provides expanded, affordable risk management options for dairy farmers, as well as permanent, mandatory funding for priorities like the Local Food & Farmers Market Promotion Program, Value-Added Producer Grants, the BFRDP Program, Organic Research, and the Section 2501 Outreach Program. I look forward to working with USDA in the coming Congress to ensure these programs are implemented as quickly as possible and to their full effectiveness.”