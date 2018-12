Tech Tip Today: Santa’s Village

We'll let you play all our reindeer games.

If you haven’t made it all the way up to the North Pole yet this season to see Santa’s Village, you’d better step on it. It’s a long drive and there are only a few days left until Christmas.

Of course, there may be a better and faster way. Francie Black shows us a shortcut to Santa’s Village in this week’s Tech Tip Today.