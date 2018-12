Sheyenne Boys Basketball Beats West Fargo For City Bragging Rights

Mustangs Beat The Packers 85-73

WEST FARGO, N.D. — The Mustangs and Packers hit the hardwood Saturday afternoon for city bragging rights.

It was a back and forth affair. Both teams kept trading points. Sheyenne pulled away in the end.

Mustangs beat the Packers,85-73 behind 18 points from Guard Christian Kuntz.