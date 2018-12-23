Down Home Helps Family of 7 With Permanent Housing

MOORHEAD, MN — It truly is a Christmas miracle for a family of 7 thanks to Down Home.

Down Home is a non-profit that is helping homeless families transition into permanent housing.

They celebrated their 1st anniversary by helping their 22nd move in Sunday afternoon in Moorhead.

This move for a man and woman and their five children between the ages of one to thirteen was sponsored by Donabauer Family Dentistry.

Down Home provides furnishing and décor.

Presents and a tree package were also provided.

It was the non-profit’s largest family served so far.

To learn more about Down Home and its mission, visit the website here.