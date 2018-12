Four People In Vehicle Hit By Train, Three Seriously Hurt

The woman and children were initially taken to the Perham hospital before being life-flighted to surrounding hospitals

OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MN — A woman and two children were seriously hurt when their vehicle collided with a train in Otter Tail County.

The sheriff’s office says around 3:25 Saturday afternoon they received information of a train versus car crash at a crossing northwest of Perham.

The woman and children were initially taken to the Perham hospital before being life-flighted to surrounding hospitals.

The status of the fourth occupant was not immediately released.

The investigation is ongoing.