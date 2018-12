Man Suffers Life Threatening Injuries To Head After Crashing Into Bridge Support Pillar

RICHLAND COUNTY, ND — A 42-year-old man from Lisbon, North Dakota suffered life threatening injuries to his head in a crash on I-29.

The highway patrol says the man lost control on ice Friday night near the Hankinson exit and struck a bridge support pillar.

The man was taken to Sanford Medical Center in Fargo.

His name has not yet been released.

The patrol says the man was driving from Watertown, South Dakota back home to Lisbon at the time of the crash.