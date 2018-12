Man With Children In His Vehicle Leads Police On Pursuit, Arrested For DUI

Officers tried to stop 52-year-old Saha Darji of Grand Forks but he wouldn't pull over

GRAND FORKS, ND — A report of a drunk driver who almost hit numerous vehicles in Grand Forks set off a slow speed pursuit.

The call came in around 6 o’clock Saturday night in the 4000 block of Walnut Street.

Officers tried to stop 52-year-old Saha Darji of Grand Forks but he wouldn’t pull over.

Darji, who had two kids in his vehicle, was eventually stopped on South Washington Street.

He was evaluated at Altru for a non-related medical issue and cleared.

He faces numerous charges including reckless endangerment, fleeing and DUI.

Darji was also arrested for DUI in 2016 and had a child in his vehicle at that time as well.