Three People Hurt In Crash At Intersection Along Highway 2

BAGLEY, MN — Three people were hurt in a crash west of Bagley, Minnesota on Sunday afternoon.

Minnesota State Patrol says 19-year-old Kaitlyn Martine of Bagley failed to yield to a car on Highway 2 and crashed into it.

She was taken to the hospital in Fosston with non-life threatening injuries.

65-year-old Merlen Loken and 65-year-old Kandace Loken of Arvilla were in the car.

They were taken to a Fargo hospital with unknown injuries.